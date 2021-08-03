Cancel
U.S. Women's Water Polo Cruises to Semifinals With Win Over Canada

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States women’s water polo team grabbed an early lead against Canada in the quarterfinal match and never looked back, trouncing the Canadians 16-5 to move on to the semifinals. Maggie Steffens led the way with three goals. Steffens broke the Olympic all-time scoring record in the final preliminary...

www.nbcsports.com

Maggie Steffens
Ashleigh Johnson
#Canada#Cruises#Water Polo#U S#Canadians#Americans
Americas
Swimming & Surfing
Sports
SportsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Olympic Beach Volleyball Player Alix Klineman Has the Best Sunscreen Advice

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alix Klineman might not be a dermatologist, but she knows a thing or two about protecting her skin: As a leading beach volleyball player who will be competing for team USA at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Klineman spends a lot of time in the sun and sand. The pro athlete, who stands at 6’5”, had been an indoor volleyball player from eight to 26 before she transitioned to beach volleyball. “I had such baby skin; my skin was so young and not damaged. [At first] I was just like, ‘Oh, this is fine. I'm getting a little tan,’” says Klineman of her skin-care journey. “I've kind of learned the hard way because now I do notice that I have some hyperpigmentation and a little bit of melasma,” she adds. “Now, I’m like ‘I need to take care of it and do everything I can to protect it.’”
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Alex Morgan Reacts To Winning Bronze Medal At Olympics

The US women’s national team will not be leaving Tokyo empty-handed after winning the bronze medal today. Braces from USWNT icons Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe secured a 4-3 win over Australia. It was their second-biggest scoring output of the Olympic tournament. After the game, USWNT striker Alex Morgan had...
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...
SportsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tokyo Updates: USWNT Brings Home Bronze; US Men's Basketball to Gold Medal Game

The sun is up in Day 13 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA has plenty of opportunity to increase its lead on the medal count board. Team USA's Alix Klineman and April Ross beat Switzerland in the beach volleyball semifinals, the women's Olympic golf tournament resumed in Tokyo, and the track and field competition continued.
SoccerNBC Sports

US Women's Soccer Team Defeats Australia to Win First Bronze Medal

U.S. women’s soccer is back on the Olympic podium. The team wasn’t standing atop the perch it expected, nor were the medals around the players’ necks the color they hoped, but they made an important return to the podium after failing to get there in 2016 for the first time.
SportsSporting News

USWNT Star Rapinoe Stuns Matildas With 'Olimpico' Goal From A Corner

United States Women's national team midfielder Megan Rapinoe scored directly from a corner in their Olympics bronze medal match against Australia. The USWNT are fighting for the consolation prize of a bronze medal, which they also won in the Rio 2016 Games, after being stunned by Canada in the semi-finals.
SportsNBC Sports

Tokyo Updates: Korda Earns Golf Gold, U.S. Men Win Basketball Gold

Team USA entered triple digits in its total medal count early in Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics. The women’s marathon kicked off with Molly Seidel winning bronze, Nelly Korda took home gold in the women’s golf tournament, men’s basketball won the gold medal game, and more in the home stretch of the Tokyo Games.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
BasketballNBC Sports

Team USA Men's Basketball Defeats France to Win 4th Straight Gold Medal

The U.S. men’s basketball team got its revenge on France, winning the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics, 87-82. The Americans held only a seven-point lead with three minutes to go, just as they did in the preliminary game against France, where France went on a run and got the win. The French cut it to three with 10 seconds left on two free throws by Nando De Colo.

