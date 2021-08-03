Cancel
Letter to the editor: Equity policy's supporters lack original ideas

By Anna Shchemelinin
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

Ignorance is strength..." The best thing that happened during the July 26 school board meeting is that I had a chance to see the faces of the American division of the 50-cent army. Well, only half faces, but in the world where smiles are biological weapons, it was already a big achievement.

