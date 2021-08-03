Letter to the editor: Equity policy's supporters lack original ideas

I write this column as my fan hums in the background and sweat gathers at my brow from the oppressive heat this summer. My nonprofit supports the thoughtful and strategic use of water in the Gallatin watershed and for those of you who haven’t been to the East Gallatin or the lower main stem recently let me spare you the heartbreak: it’s barely there. A low snow winter led to a hot, dry, windy spring that hasn’t let up throughout summer. Wildfires burn across the state and the nation. Homes were lost with families given just minutes to escape on the banks of Flathead Lake last weekend. Smoke chokes our lungs and makes my grandbabies cough. Climate change isn’t coming — it is here.