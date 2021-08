Like many parents out there, we have struggled with a bedtime routine for our little ones. Sometimes the thing that worked yesterday no longer works today; sometimes, they have a hard time winding down to fall asleep. Sometimes we climb the stairs ten times to put them back to bed. Regardless of what your bedtime routine may look like, we have found that adding prayer time at the end of it, even for just a few minutes, has reaped a whole heap of benefits in the hearts and minds of our children. We hope they are a blessing to you and your children as well.