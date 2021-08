Country music superstars Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley recently dropped their latest collaboration song, “Freedom Was a Highway.”. The song is a nostalgic look at a simpler time. During the song Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley sing, “I wish I could go back to those days when the town was the whole world. And love was the girl next door. The soundtrack was a song in the dark. I miss those days when our dreams were there for chasin’ but time was better wasted. We were summer young and livin’ for a Friday. And freedom was a highway. Oh, freedom was a highway.”