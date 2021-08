ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is extending the deadline for public comment on the proposal to list two distinct population segments (DPS) of the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The extension notice is expected to publish in the Federal Register on July 30, 2021 and will extend the public comment period by 30 days. The new deadline for public comment on this proposal is September 1, 2021.