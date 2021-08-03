It’s Not Just You: The Perseids Really Are Getting Weaker

By now, I expect that everyone has heard of “black holes,” regions of space time where the gravitational forces are so great that nothing can escape, not even light. Back in the ‘70s, when I was in grad school, black holes were purely theoretical, an obscure prediction made by Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, a theory of gravity which supplanted Newton’s of the late 17th century. There was one candidate object that astronomers thought might be an actual black hole; Cygnus X-1. In fact, Stephen Hawking and Kip Thorne had a bet on whether it was in fact a black hole, and it was not until 1990 that they were sure enough that it was, and Hawking paid up. In this column, I would like to shed a bit more light (pun intended) on these mysterious objects.