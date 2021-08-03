It’s Not Just You: The Perseids Really Are Getting Weaker
Every year, beginning in mid-July, planet Earth commences passing through an enormous debris stream that extends for more than 15 million kilometers through space: the debris stream of Comet Swift-Tuttle. Plunging through our Solar System and making a close approach to Earth every 133 years, this comet provides the origin of arguably Earth's most notable meteor shower: the Perseids, which peak annually during the second week in August.
