A North Korean defector revealed North Korea also has girl groups. On July 25th, the 501st episode of 'Now On My Way to Meet You' was broadcasted on Channel A. During the episode, North Korean defector Kim Keum Hyuk revealed they also had girl groups just like South Korea. He surprised everyone by saying, "Don't be surprised, but there are stage performances just like what Girls' Generation does. 8 to 9 members girl groups in short pants perform on stage."