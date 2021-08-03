Taylor, Gilman, & Maroulis Receive Olympic Draws

Draws are out for both men's and women's freestyle at 57kg and men's freestyle at 86kg. The three Americans have mixed prospects. Here's what it could take for each to medal. The story here is that David Taylor ended up opposite both Hassan Yazdani of Iran and Artur Naifonov of Russia. Yazdani is a 2016 Olympic gold medalist, a two-time World champ, and a five-time medalist. Naifonov is a World bronze medalist, and while he has World silver medalists Sohsuke Takatani and Boris Makoev in his quad, he'll be the favorite to see Yazdani in the semis. If that happens, Yazdani, who pinned Naifonov at 2019 Worlds, will be the favorite.