Taylor, Gilman, & Maroulis Receive Olympic Draws

flowrestling.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraws are out for both men's and women's freestyle at 57kg and men's freestyle at 86kg. The three Americans have mixed prospects. Here's what it could take for each to medal. The story here is that David Taylor ended up opposite both Hassan Yazdani of Iran and Artur Naifonov of Russia. Yazdani is a 2016 Olympic gold medalist, a two-time World champ, and a five-time medalist. Naifonov is a World bronze medalist, and while he has World silver medalists Sohsuke Takatani and Boris Makoev in his quad, he'll be the favorite to see Yazdani in the semis. If that happens, Yazdani, who pinned Naifonov at 2019 Worlds, will be the favorite.

www.flowrestling.org

WWEnonpareilonline.com

Council Bluff's Thomas Gilman's Olympic wrestling journey started at Omaha Skutt

Council Bluffs native Thomas Gilman has heard the concerns and understands the precautions taken for the Olympic Games. Especially since the world's largest athletic showcase was postponed a year by the pandemic. But the first-time Olympian is keeping his mind on wrestling and his task at hand. "There's a lot...
Combat SportsFrankfort Times

Helen Maroulis loses to Risako Kawai in 57kg semifinals

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Helen Maroulis wishes she had a do-over. Being too careful cost her a chance to become the first American woman to win two Olympic gold medals in freestyle wrestling. She lost to Risako Kawai of Japan 2-1 in the 57-kilogram semifinals on Wednesday.
kmaland.com

Iowa alum Gilman claims claims bronze at Olympics

(Tokyo) -- Former University of Iowa wrestler Thomas Gilman is an Olympic medalist. Gilman, a Council Bluffs native that wrestled at Skutt Catholic in Omaha, claimed bronze in the 57-kilogram bracket with a 9-1 win over Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi. Gilman is the first Iowa alum to medal at the Olympics...
Combat Sportsgoiowaawesome.com

WATCH: Thomas Gilman In Action At The Tokyo Olympics Tonight

It's been a quiet Olympics from a Hawkeye perspective. In fact, to the best of my knowledge the only athlete with current or former ties to the University of Iowa in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is Thomas Gilman. Gilman, a four-year star at 125 lbs at the University of Iowa, racking up a 107-12 record (including 77 bonus point victories) from 2013-14 to 2016-17. He was a Big Ten Champion in 2017, an NCAA runner-up in 2016, and a two-time Midlands champion. Though he never attained that much-coveted top spot on the podium at 125 lbs, he had an excellent career at Iowa.
Combat Sportschatsports.com

'This Is a Gift': Helen Maroulis to Wrestle for Bronze at Olympics

TOKYO — The random chatter used to take Helen Maroulis to a dark place of despair. On Wednesday, it helped bring her back to within one match of the victory podium at the Olympics. “She’s feeling it, Helen,” one voice yelled from Maroulis’ corner. “Take her. Take her,” shouted another.
Hastings Tribune

Omaha Skutt graduate Thomas Gilman wins wrestling bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

A four time state high school wrestling champion in Nebraska won a bronze medal at 57 kilograms in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Thomas Gilman, who wrestled at Omaha Skutt from 2009-12, defeated Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi 9-1 in his final match. Gilman lost his first match of the tournament but worked his way back to the third-place match with an 11-1 win against Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.
Daily Item

Taylor wins Olympic gold; Kovacs claims silver

STATE COLLEGE — Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor claimed the gold medal at 86 kilograms on Thursday with a 4-3 decision against top-ranked Hassan Yazdani of Iran during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Yazdani held a 3-2 advantage at the 1:38 mark in the third period before Taylor scored a...
Combat Sportsteamusa.org

Maroulis to compete for Olympic bronze medal after close loss in battle of Olympic champions in semifinals

In a battle of Olympic champions, Helen Maroulis (USA) and Risako Kawai (Japan) square off in the semifinals. Photo by Larry Slater. MAKUHARI, Chiba, Japan – In a battle of 2016 Olympic champions, Risako Kawai of Japan edged U.S. star Helen Maroulis (Rockville, Md./Sunkist Kids), 2-1 in the semifinals at 57 kg at the Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall A.
Combat Sportskjrh.com

Taylor dominates to reach wrestling final; Maroulis to try for bronze

U.S. wrestler David Taylor was barely tested Wednesday as he reached the final in the 86kg class. The 2018 world champion Taylor, 30, bossed Belarus' Ali Shabanau in his first match of the Tokyo Games, posting a gaudy 11-0 win. He then met San Marino's Miles Amine in a quarterfinal and won 12-2. His semifinal was another 10-point win, 10-0 over India's Deepak Punia.
Combat SportsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Olympics-Wrestling-Rio champ Maroulis leads US charge into semi-finals

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) – Reigning Olympic champion Helen Maroulis of the United States sounded out a warning to her rivals on Wednesday after scoring convincing victories in her opening bouts of the women’s freestyle lightweight competition to reach the semi-finals. Maroulis, the first female American wrestler to be crowned an...
Urbana Citizen

Taylor to wrestle for gold medal at Olympics

CHIBA, Japan – Graham High School graduate David Taylor of the United States advanced to the final in the men’s freestyle wrestling 86kg (190 pound) class. He won all three of his matches by technical superiority: 11-0 over Ali Shabanau of Belarus, 12-2 over American-born Myles Amine of San Marino and 10-0 over Deepak Punia of India.
NBC Chicago

David Taylor Reaches Olympic Wrestling Final; Helen Maroulis Loses Semifinal

David Taylor-Hassan Yazdani III is on. Taylor is seeking his first Olympic medal after missing out on the U.S. wrestling team at the Rio Olympics. He will compete in the men’s freestyle 86kg final against Yazdani of Iran after beating Belarus' Ali Shabanau in his opening match, San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine in the quarterfinals and India’s Deepak Punia in Wednesday's semifinal tilt. The American beat his first three opponents by a combined 33-2 score.
Combat Sportsteamusa.org

Taylor to battle 2016 Olympic champion Yazdani of Iran in Olympic finals; Gilman pulled back into repechage

David Taylor (USA) celebrates his Olympic Games semifinals win at 86 kg. Photo by John Sachs, Tech-Fall.com. MAKUHARI, Chiba, Japan – 2018 World champion David Taylor (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) powered through the semifinals with his third technical fall of the day, and will compete for a gold medal at 86 kg on Thursday night at the Makuhari Messe Hall A..
hawkcentral.com

'I’m so ecstatic': Thomas Gilman becomes latest Hawkeye wrestler to win Olympic medal

Thomas Gilman's relentless style has paved the way to his wrestling stardom. The Council Bluffs native developed a reputation as a takedown machine, an approach that led to four state titles at Omaha Skutt Catholic, three All-American finishes as a lightweight linchpin for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and a freestyle world silver medal in 2017 for the United States.

