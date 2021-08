Sony has announced the ZV-E10, an APS-C interchangeable lens camera it hopes will appeal to the needs of vloggers. It brings many of the features we liked from the fixed-lens ZV-1 into a bigger sensor format, including shortcuts to focus and exposure settings vloggers may need to access quickly. Being a bigger camera, there are also some significant benefits that the pocketable ZV-1 didn’t have the real estate to accommodate, like a headphone jack, better battery life, and a larger sensor with more depth-of-field flexibility. And at $799 with a 16-50mm kit lens, it’s a pretty good deal — just over the ZV-1’s current $749 asking price.