Rafael Nadal: 'It is strange that someone being so successful...'

After a long absence after the defeat in the semifinal at Roland Garros 2021, the Spanish champion Rafael Nadal is ready to return to the field. The Majorcan will be the number one seeded at the ATP tournament in Washington, a tournament that still sees several absences given the aftermath of the Olympics but which will be used by Rafa to better prepare the next Masters 1000 and the US Open, fourth and last Slam of this year.