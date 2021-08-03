Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News Amid Sex Harassment Lawsuit
Fox News has ended its relationship with legal analyst and former judge Andrew Napolitano after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed on Monday. Fox associate producer John Fawcett, 27, alleged in the suit that Napolitano had “sexually harassed numerous young male employees during his tenure at Fox News.” Fawcett claimed that in 2019, Napolitano stood “awkwardly close” to him in an elevator at Fox News headquarters and began stroking his arm. Fawcett also claimed that Napolitano told him he could visit his horse farm and get hands “really dirty.”www.huffpost.com
Comments / 0