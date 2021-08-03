Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iD Mobile launches 5G offering for customers

By Mike Moore
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MVNO iD Mobile has launched 5G capabilities for all its new and existing customers in the UK. Anyone with a 5G-ready device that has enabled iD Mobile's 5G carrier settings will now be able to enjoy faster connections and download speeds on their smartphone. The MVNO from Dixons Carphone says...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

11K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Mobile#Mobile Network#Mobile Broadband#Mobile Phone#Mvno#Dixons Carphone#Sim#Three#News Features Editor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
EducationWKBW-TV

T-Mobile 5G Across America home internet

Today more Americans than ever before rely on their home internet for work, access to education and the ability to connect with family and friends. Jon Freier, executive vice president T-Mobile consumer groups says, the sad reality is that access to broadband remains extremely limited in the United States especially in smaller markets and rural areas which is the backbone of this country, and these communities have been underserved for decades. They recently launched a new service, a new product called T-Mobile Home Internet. He says the T-Mobile home internet service uses the same exact 5G network that our smart phones work off of. It works like any other broadband service but instead of connecting through a cable in your home, it connects wirelessly through a modem and it is known as fixed wireless internet. He says it is bringing a new option to millions of Americans who previously haven’t had a choice for reliable or even affordable home internet and with fixed wireless, there is no need for wiring or installation, and it is simple. Jon says there is a dedicated team that you can call if you have any questions, it’s incredibly fast, it can support multiple devices throughout the entire family. You can stream your favorite movie, take Zoom calls from the remote office and even your kids can do their homework online and they can all do it at the same time.
Cell Phoneswtaq.com

T-Mobile beats wireless subscriber additions estimates on 5G demand

(Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it added more monthly-bill-paying phone subscribers than expected during the second quarter, helped by higher demand for 5G-related services and devices driven by remote working and learning trends. The wireless carrier’s subscriber growth also got a boost from its stores reopening and...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Micron Launches World's First 176-Layer NAND In Mobile Solutions To Power Lightning-Fast 5G Experiences

BOISE, Idaho, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) announced today it has begun volume shipments of the world's first 176-layer NAND Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 mobile solution. Engineered for high-end and flagship phones, Micron's discrete UFS 3.1 mobile NAND unlocks 5G's potential with up to 75% faster sequential write and random read performance than prior generations, 1 enabling downloads of two-hour 4K movies 2 in as little as 9.6 seconds.
Softwarefinextra.com

ID verification startup Qoobiss launches KYC package

Digital identity verification startup Qoobiss launches a fully automated Know-Your-Customer (KYC) solution, empowering companies to verify their customers’ identity digitally, while maintaining complete data privacy. The Qoobiss KYC solution is designed to be scalable, easy to implement and 100% online based, helping companies save time and costs. Built to maximize...
NFLFudzilla

OnePlus Nord 2 5G launches as a flagship killer

Dimensity 1200-AI chip, decent camera system, and €399 starting price tag. As expected, OnePlus has now officially unveiled its next generation Nord smartphone, the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 AI-powered Nord 2 5G. Dubbed as the flagship killer, the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G brings decent specifications while keeping the price at the mid-range smartphone level.
Technologysdxcentral.com

T-Mobile Steamrolls 5G Competition, Sows Durable Growth

T-Mobile US continues to steamroll the competition on 5G. The mobile network operator’s low-band 5G network now covers 305 million people, including 92% of interstate highways across the country, and its mid-band 5G network covers 165 million people. The carrier claims average mid-band 5G download speeds of 350 Mb/s, and...
Small Businessbusinesswest.com

Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA — Comcast Business announced it has launched its new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast Business Mobile, nationally across its footprint. Comcast Business Mobile offers flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, and savings, and is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of its service areas via www.comcastbusiness.com/mobile.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family

Hot on the heels of a surprisingly discreet Moto G100 5G US release that came a good four months after the affordable handset's international announcement, it looks like Motorola is gearing up for a slightly noisier launch as well. This will take place on August 5, according to a couple...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

5G offers potential £6.3bn boost to UK manufacturing by 2030

A study from communications operator Vodafone is suggesting the adoption of 5G could transform manufacturing operations and significantly increase productivity across the country, especially in the North West, North East, Midlands and Wales. Powering up manufacturing, levelling up Britain report calculates that the successful deployment may add as much as...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

5G BlackBerry smartphone is inching closer to the launch

Apple isn’t the only company in the smartphone ecosystem that has a fruit name. BlackBerry is another such brand, however, despite multiple attempts, the once-favourite smartphone maker had slowly faded away into oblivion. Some time back it was reported that thanks to a US company OnwardMobility, a new BlackBerry 5G...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

HMD Global Launches The Nokia XR20, A Rugged 5G Smartphone

The Nokia XR20 isn’t the most impressive of smartphones we’ve seen, but one of its selling points is that it is a rugged device. So if you’re out in the field often and you need a phone that supports a fast connection but can take a beating, then maybe the XR20 could be just what the doctor ordered.
Cell PhonesQSR magazine

Bluestone Lane Launches New Proprietary Mobile App

Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster and café chain, launched its new proprietary mobile app becoming the first foodservice operator to offer dine-in ordering, native delivery and order-ahead all through a single app. Bluestone Lane app serves as a vehicle to seamlessly interact with its predominantly millennials and Gen-Z...
TechnologyLight Reading

Could Inmarsat offer the world's best private 5G network?

Rajeev Suri appears to be plotting a comeback. After being ousted from his position as CEO of 5G equipment vendor Nokia for some high-profile product missteps, Suri became the CEO of longtime satellite Internet provider Inmarsat earlier this year. On Thursday, he announced Inmarsat's plan to launch "a service unmatched...
Cell PhonesFort Bend Star

County launches new web address, mobile app

Fort Bend County has launched a new website and mobile application for those seeking information about county government and function, according to County Judge KP George’s office. A news release from the county said the web address (FBCTX.gov) and the “MyFBC” are the results of ongoing conversations about web options...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Huawei P50 Series Officially Launched But Without Support For 5G

In 2019 seeing a 5G handset was kind of rare, but in 2020, they started to become more common, and in 2021, 5G flagship phones have become the standard. However, this is a standard that apparently Huawei isn’t adopting as the company has officially announced their brand new P50 series which oddly enough, lacks 5G.

Comments / 0

Community Policy