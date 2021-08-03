Cancel
BMW Group Reports Profit In Q2; H2 Likely To Be More Volatile - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported improved profitability in second-quarter despite semiconductor shortage. For the full year 2021, the Group expects business to develop positively overall. In light of a number of prevailing risks, including raw materials prices and a shortage of semiconductors, the company anticipates second six-month period likely to be more volatile. The Group also noted that its targets for the year are to be met with a slightly smaller workforce.

