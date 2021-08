Click here to read the full article. Tapestry Inc. continued on its upward trajectory in the fourth quarter as the parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weiztman returned to profitability, posting operating income of $259.7 million in the period ended July 3 against a loss of $280 million in the same period of last year. Net sales more than doubled, hitting $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter compared to $715 million in the prior year, a 126 percent increase.More from WWDArchival Images From DNR: Male Models on the Runway and BeyondArchival Images From DNR: Street Style, Retailers and StoresSamara Weaving Talks Nine Perfect...