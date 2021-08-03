Cancel
First Energy Metals Drills 1.27 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 4 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-15 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 4-meter-wide zone with 1.27 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 62.0 metres (m) drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals as well including average values of niobium (Nb) 100.45 parts per million (ppm), rubidium (Rb) 29.73 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 169.13 ppm, beryllium (Be) 335.75 ppm, cesium (Cs) 36.48 ppm. Average value of iron (Fe) is 0.44% (see Table 1 for details).

