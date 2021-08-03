First Energy Metals Drills 1.27 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 4 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Potential for Cobalt Recovery as a By-Product Credit) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") has received additional metallurgical results from the recent drilling program at the Bull River Mine project. To-date the Company has received results for four of six holes in the H1 2021 diamond drill program (see press release dated July 8, 2021, on SEDAR). In addition to copper, gold and silver the Company has now received assays for cobalt. Cobalt mineralization was encountered in each of the four drill holes for which assays have been received to-date. Cobalt grade ranged from 0.015% to 0.033%. The results from the remaining two holes are not expected to be received until late September 2021 due to a backlog at the lab.