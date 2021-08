People facing eviction or falling behind on their rent should fill out an application at Rent Relief RI. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new eviction moratorium on Wednesday after Congress failed to act over the weekend. The new order seeks to halt “evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission in order to respond to recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant.” The new order only applies to counties within the United States with high or substantial rates of Covid transmission and will be in effect until October 3.