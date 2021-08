The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating their guidelines on masking, suggesting even vaccinated people mask up when in an area with high transmission of COVID-19. So how do you know how bad transmission is where you live? The CDC offers an online tool that shows how bad COVID-19 transmission is by county. The tool ranks county transmission levels as either low, moderate, substantial or high. Knox County currently ranks as “substantial,” the second-highest rank on the CDC list. Most East Tennessee counties rank as “high,” however, which is the most dangerous level. The exception is Grainer County, which only ranks as “moderate.”