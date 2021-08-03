First Commonwealth to host hiring event

First Commonwealth Bank has scheduled in-person hiring events at 11 of its locations next week. Hiring Fest will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11. This is the first in-person recruiting effort the Indiana, Pa.-based institution is making since the pandemic hit about 17 months ago. First Commonwealth said in a news release that “the event is designed to fill Financial Solutions Specialist positions,” which will be part and full time.