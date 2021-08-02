Cancel
Packers RB Patrick Taylor passes physical, comes off PUP list

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
Patrick Taylor can finally re-join the running back competition at Green Bay Packers training camp.

Taylor, a first-year player from Memphis, passed his physical and came off the PUP list on Monday, per the league’s transaction wire.

Taylor began training camp on the PUP list. Monday was his first practice with the team. He must now make up for lost time in a roster battle with Dexter Williams and rookie Kylin Hill. The Packers are trying to find a third running back to team with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, meaning a spot on the 53-man roster is open.

Taylor, 23, went undrafted last year. He spent all of last season on the non-football injury list while recovering from a foot injury sustained during his final collegiate season.

Taylor is a big back at 6-2 and 217 pounds with a well-rounded game. Finally healthy, he’ll be an intriguing young player to watch this summer as he attempts to win a position battle and secure a roster spot during camp and the preseason.

