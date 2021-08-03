Woman Dies After Being Shot In Homewood Early On Monday Morning

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood has died.

Pittsburgh Police say they found the woman on Blackadore Avenue after a Shotspotter alert around 2:30 a.m.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Ebony McCary, died at the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Police did not provide any description of a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.