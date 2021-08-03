Extreme heat, dry conditions bring challenges for vegetation

SAN DIEGO – Tyler Bremner is a tree expert. That’s what happens after 16 years on the job. As of late, he says there’s a real problem. “Yeah, this guy’s gotta go,” said Bremner, approaching a dried out tree Monday afternoon in Ramona. “You can tell the bark is peeling back. It’s completely dead. There’s signs of pests, but probably 75% chance that’s from drought. You can shake this thing over and it’s ready to go.”