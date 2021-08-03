Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ramona, CA

Extreme heat, dry conditions bring challenges for vegetation

By Jeff McAdam
fox5sandiego.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO – Tyler Bremner is a tree expert. That’s what happens after 16 years on the job. As of late, he says there’s a real problem. “Yeah, this guy’s gotta go,” said Bremner, approaching a dried out tree Monday afternoon in Ramona. “You can tell the bark is peeling back. It’s completely dead. There’s signs of pests, but probably 75% chance that’s from drought. You can shake this thing over and it’s ready to go.”

fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Borrego Springs, CA
City
Ramona, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Hiking Trails#Extreme Weather#Treekeeper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy