Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Monday, August 2

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson ‘Extra Pissed’ at Fox News Execs for Not Backing His NSA Claims, Says Report

Tucker Carlson is not usually a chilled-out guy—but, according to a report from CNN, he’s currently in a state described as “extra pissed.” Citing people familiar with the situation, the network reported the prime-time host is “furious” with Fox News executives for failing to back him over his evidence-free claims that he’s being spied on by the National Security Agency. Carlson has dedicated large parts of his show to the allegations over the past week, claiming that the NSA wants to destroy his TV show, but the agency has denied his claims. One of CNN’s sources said Carlson is angry at management “for not backing him up,” adding: “Tensions are sky high.” Carlson hit back at the report, texting a reporter: “I’m not mad at anyone at Fox... If I was, I’d say so. I’m mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that.”
WorldMSNBC

The truth behind Tucker Carlson's disturbing trip to Hungary

Right-wing FOX News host Tucker Carlson is broadcasting from Hungary and praising that nation's hardline policies. We discuss what's really going on with Democratic Strategist Don Calloway and fmr. adviser to Republican presidents Mark McKinnon.Aug. 6, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Rep Eric Swalwell shares apparent text messages with Tucker Carlson calling him a 'coward'

US Representative Eric Swalwell shared a text message on Twitter in which Fox News host Tucker Carlson apparently called him a “coward”. “After years of lying about me and my family, Tucker Carlson is losing his mind that I won’t return his calls. Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next?” Mr Swalwell tweeted along with a screenshot of an apparent text conversation that appeared to show Mr Carlson writing: “Eric, it’s Tucker Carlson. Please give me a call on this number.”“Tucker, I’m hesitant to do that,” Mr Swalwell responds. “You falsely...
Burlington, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Tucker Carlson, Black Lives Matter Protesters Among Recipients Of ‘Muzzle’ Awards

BOSTON (CBS) – Each year, Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy releases the New England Muzzles, to “to call attention to outrages against freedom of speech and of the press.” This year’s edition included “winners” from both political parties. Kennedy joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss some of the selections. In September, a Vermont newspaper published an article skeptical of actions by Black Lives Matter protesters in Burlington. In response, members of the group destroyed hundreds of copies of the newspaper. Kennedy said the incident shows “the left in not entirely innocent either” when it comes to freedom of press violations. “I’ve...
EntertainmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

CNN Host Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Hiding Vaccine Status

During an interview with a hospital administrator who has expressed regret for not pushing COVID-19 vaccines harder as the Delta variant continues to run rampant, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota directly accused Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of telling his viewers not to trust the vaccine while at the same time refusing to say whether he has been inoculated against the disease.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Meghan McCain defends Tucker Carlson over viral confrontation

Meghan McCain jumped to Tucker Carlson’s defense Monday after video showed a man calling the Fox News host the “worst human being known to man” during a confrontation at a Montana fishing store. “If you think accosting a public figure while they’re shopping for fishing gear with their family on...
TV & VideosFox News

Fox News @ Night - Thursday, August 5

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy