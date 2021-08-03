Active COVID-19 cases approaching 400 in Ellis County

Metro Public Health Department of Nashville-Davidson County (MPHD) Cases in Nashville-Davidson County continue to increase. Between July 13 and August 13, there was a 519% increase in the 7-day moving average case rate. Test positivity has nearly tripled in the same timeframe. Case rates among 18–24-year-olds are the highest of any age group in the last 30 days (1,524 per 100,000 people), which is not surprising given that 10-19 year-olds and 20-24 year-olds have the lowest and second lowest vaccination rates (35,187 and 55,017 per 100,000 people, respectively) in the county. The steady increase in the doubling rate that Nashville enjoyed has now plummeted, meaning we are adding cases very quickly and can expect total case counts to double in 237 days if current transmission rates are maintained. Deaths also continue to increase while the average age of the deceased has decreased from 73.1 years in Summer 2020 to 61.5 years so far this Summer. Anecdotally, more young people are getting sick and becoming more severely ill, and are dying more now than in previous waves.