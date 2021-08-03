Anthony Sabatini: Stephanie Murphy ‘one of the Dumbest Members of Congress’

2022 looks to be an optimistic election year for Republicans as they try to overcome the slim majority Democrats have in the US House, especially in District 7 where the GOP could nominate the rising star, state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-32) for a crucial seat flip. However, the race has already become tense more than a year away from election day, as Sabatini claims his opponent US Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) is a “radical leftist.”