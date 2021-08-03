Cancel
By
Daily Triplicate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDel Norte Association for Cultural Awareness presents a Drumming and Percussion Workshop with teaching artist Mombo Hernandez. Workshop will be held August 28 at 2 p.m., at the Tolowa Event Center, 350 North Indian Road, Smith River. Hand drums and percussion instruments will be provided or bring your own. This workshop is free-of-charge to veterans, active military and their family members. Family members can participate whether or not the veteran does. For information, call DNACA at 707-464-1336, or email office@dnaca.net.

