More than a decade ago, Pennsylvania produced a quarter of its own natural gas needs, ranking 15th in the nation for production. Today, thanks to innovation, pure free-market entrepreneurship and the technological advancement that combines horizontal drilling with hydraulic fracturing, Pennsylvania ranks second only to Texas in natural gas production. Our abundant domestic resources helped position the U.S. to achieve net energy exporter status for the first time in almost seventy years and are driving generational economic and environmental achievements.