Craig Howard Cobb passed away peacefully at his home in Clarendon on July 28, 2021 at age 52. He was born on March 16, 1969, in Portales, New Mexico, by Father Ricky Cobb and Mother Janice Bennett. He was a loving and kind husband, father, son and friend. Craig was married to the love of his life, Julie Cobb in Clarendon. He has two children, Sade and Trevor, and a stepson, Joseph. He graduated high school in Portales. Craig was a long-time resident of Clarendon.