Agriculture

Fescue research

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA researcher at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station is investigating a feed additive that might mitigate endophyte toxicosis in pregnant cows grazing infected fescue pastures. Brittni Littlejohn is an assistant professor of animal science for the experiment station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture....

