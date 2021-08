Billy Joe Nelson, 88, of Dry Fork, West Virginia, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born to the late Edgar E. and Nela C. (Huffman) Nelson on June 12, 1933, in Laneville, West Virginia. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his former wife, Lena Irene Eye Nelson; one sister, Betty Jean Nelson Kimble; and four brothers, Roscoe Nelson, Donald “Doodle” Nelson, Roy Nelson and Burley “Jake” Nelson.