U.S. Lightweight Davis Clinches Boxing Medal, Looks to End Men's Gold-Medal Drought

By Simon Gibbs
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. lightweight boxer Keyshawn Davis came one step closer to making history on Tuesday afternoon in Tokyo. As Davis entered the third and final round of his quarterfinal fight with ROC's Gabil Mamedov, four judges had the bout scored as a draw, and the final judge had it scored in favor of Mamedov. Needing an emphatic, dominant third-round performance to keep his gold medal hopes alive, Davis delivered: his combo consisted of a right jab, left hook, then a final right hook to the head, forcing Mamedov to lose his balance. The referee proceeded to stop the match for a standing eight-count, and although Mamedov gestured to the referee that he was ready to continue the fight, Davis had already taken control.

