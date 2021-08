ERIE, Pa. — Several area pickleball players participated in a tournament at Westwood and Kahkwa Clubs recently. Marlene Sandberg and Amy Watson won the Women’s 4.0 doubles, downing Amy Porter and Diane Daddario; Sandberg and John Paway claimed silver in the Mixed 4.0, falling to Watson and Oto Hilincik in the title match; Rick Englebert and Jon Cable defeated Greg Smith and Jim Brotz in Men’s 3.5; and Cam Morton and Keith Reigel won bronze in Men’s 4.0.