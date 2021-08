The Wolf Administration is focusing on getting people vaccinated to slow the spread of the COVID virus and doesn’t have any plans to reinstate mask mandates. This comes after the CDC announced that people who live in areas of substantial or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 should resume wearing masks indoors. Only six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have significant or high levels of transmission, but Acting Physician General Denise Johnson said that the state is starting to see a resurgence of cases because too many people have refused to get vaccinated.