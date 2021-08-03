Scouts learn about boats, water safety

A local Girl Scout saw a need at her school and stepped up to address that need as part of her first leadership award project. Janelle Johnson, an Elgin Girl Scout from Troop 2323 of the Blackland Prairie Service Unit, recently completed her Bronze Award by building a metal picnic table for the Elgin Intermediate School. The Bronze Award is the first of three major leadership awards that a Girl Scout can earn and is completed when the scout is in fifth grade. The project requires coordination with a local group, meeting a community need, and sustainability. The other two leadership ...