Scouts learn about boats, water safety
Chief Cornplanter Council Pack 6 spent last Thursday night in the water. Scouts learned about boats, water safety, basic lifesaving and water conservation. Volunteer swimmers and boaters assisted the effort as well as staff at the CAR pool and the groupás Den leaders. Those participating include, front row, Wyatt Sigmund, Damon Sigmund, Joe Sigmund, Degan Peterson, Cash Kennedy, Meredith Kuntz, Thomas Kuntz, and John Harvey; and, back row, Carter McKee, Joseph Blasco, CJ Archer, Lily White, volunteers Cara and Lucy, and Alex Frederick.www.timesobserver.com
