Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Pompeo hits Biden on China: Weakness creates risk making enemy think 'they can walk all over you'

By Fox News Staff
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "Hannity" Monday to hit President Biden's "weak" Chinese policy and the risk that comes with not being able to stand up to America's adversaries. MIKE POMPEO: Yes. Well, we’ve known since I spoke about this—at least in the spring of 2020—that this virology...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Fox News

Fox News

498K+
Followers
109K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Chinese#Taiwanese#The Trump Administration#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
DrinksSlate

No One Can Find a $5,800 Bottle of Whisky Japan Gave Pompeo

An almost $6,000 bottle of whisky has gone missing. The State Department is trying to figure out the location of a bottle of whisky valued at $5,800 that the Japanese government gave former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In a notice in the federal register, the State Department says there’s an “ongoing inquiry” into the whereabouts of the booze. The investigation was detailed as part of the annual listing of the gifts that foreign governments and their leaders gave to U.S. officials.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

China may be having a harder time with Biden than with Trump

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. On Monday, the United States’ second-most senior diplomat met with Chinese counterparts in the port city of...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China blames U.S. for standstill in ties, making 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING (Reuters) -China accused the United States of creating an “imaginary enemy”, adding that it was unqualified to level criticism on human rights at a meeting on Monday with the second-ranking U.S. diplomat. The United States “wants to reignite the sense of national purpose by establishing China as an ‘imaginary...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Democrats' lack of urgency towards China poses significant threat to America's security

The United States of America stands as a beacon of freedom and a living testament to the Founding Fathers’ belief in a country built upon the principles of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Over the past century, the United States has led the world in defeating authoritarian regimes and advancing democracy and human rights. However, despite the defeat of Nazism and the end of the Cold War, not all countries share our goals to uphold and defend natural and inalienable rights. Since its founding 100 years ago, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has committed countless gross violations of human rights, oppressed its citizens, and deprived them of their basic God-given liberties. Increasingly, the CCP is working to export this totalitarian model abroad. To defend our country and our values, we must expose and discredit the CCP in the eyes of the world.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's confused China policy

President Joe Biden ’s China policy is a paradox of his own making. On the one hand, the president has insisted that the United States will compete with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) when necessary, and has described that competition in stark terms: democracy versus authoritarianism. On the other, Biden has identified climate change as “the number one issue facing humanity” — one that demands a global response from the world’s leading polluters, including Beijing.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Psaki tries to spin Biden out of a constitutional crisis

At this point, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s only job is to clean up President Joe Biden’s verbal messes. Her preferred method is to pretend he did not say what he just said. How else are we to interpret her recent comments on Biden’s new eviction moratorium?

Comments / 3

Community Policy