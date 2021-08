The proud history of the Denver Broncos is filled with thrills, chills, and heartaches. With over 60 years of storied history since its beginning in 1960, the Denver Broncos have become one of the most successful franchises in the National Football League. With 8 Super Bowl appearances, only the New England Patriots (11) have been to the big game more than the Broncos. The three NFL championships won by the Broncos are more than 23 other teams in the NFL.