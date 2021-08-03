Honda Accord Type R | Spotted

Last summer I bought a Honda S2000 with over 300,000 miles on the odometer, planning to turn it into my dedicated track car. Thanks to a wild new suspension setup, new brakes, and ultra-sticky tires, it’s become just that. After months of upgrades and maintenance, the little Honda that could was finally ready for its first real full-length track event. I’m happy to report that after an entire day of lapping, the car drives wonderfully. Though I’m not sure how many more trips to redline the high-revving engine can make before it blows up.