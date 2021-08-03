From the Chamber: Leadership helped steer organization through pandemic

The month of July means a change in leadership for our organization. Leadership is our third value for our board of directors and staff to guide the work of our organization. Leadership has gotten us through the last 16 months. I have worked for this organization for the last 22 years, and in those 22 years I never could have imagined that I would be working through the experiences that the pandemic created. However, I believe my own years of experience leading this organization made it easier for us to adapt and focus on what was important to get us through the most volatile time for our organization.