Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

From the Chamber: Leadership helped steer organization through pandemic

By Eileen Dautrich
Reading Eagle
 4 days ago

The month of July means a change in leadership for our organization. Leadership is our third value for our board of directors and staff to guide the work of our organization. Leadership has gotten us through the last 16 months. I have worked for this organization for the last 22 years, and in those 22 years I never could have imagined that I would be working through the experiences that the pandemic created. However, I believe my own years of experience leading this organization made it easier for us to adapt and focus on what was important to get us through the most volatile time for our organization.

www.readingeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pottstown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#Schultz Technology#Pottstown Hospital#The Board Of Directors#Our Board Of Directors#Leadership Tricounty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Charitiesyoursun.com

Nonprofits 'navigating' through help shortages amid pandemic

Since the pandemic began, finding volunteers has been an ongoing issue for local nonprofits in Charlotte County. But organizations like Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and United Way are finding ways to work through those shortages and have even seen their volunteer numbers beginning to bounce back.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

Leadership Experts’ Strategies for Post-Pandemic Business Success

More empathetic leadership – and public perception of it – is critical as businesses rebuild for the future while employees continue to process pandemic-related struggles. Boca Raton, FL – After more than a year of massive loss, disruption, and stress, employees looking to return to or transition within the workforce need more than a paycheck: they need support, guidance, and inspiration.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

How academic leaders can help support faculty through the pandemic's next phase (opinion)

As colleges and universities emerge from the height of the pandemic period, providing spaces and opportunities for faculty members to process and reflect on their experiences during the last 17 months is an important component of moving forward. As we plan for the new academic year, pausing to acknowledge the trauma, grief and exhaustion faculty experienced during the pandemic is vital to helping them navigate the current stage of the pandemic.
Public HealthEcho Press

An Echo Press Editorial: A roadmap to help businesses thrive through pandemic

To say that COVID-19 brought changes to the workplace is an understatement. From employees working at home to video conferencing calls replacing face-to-face interactions, businesses are scrambling to find a way to accommodate their new workforces while still maintaining productivity and thriving in their sector of the economy. According to...
Dubois, PACourier-Express

PHH official recaps pandemic at chamber's Business Connections

DuBOIS — Community support throughout the pandemic was invaluable to Penn Highlands Healthcare, according to the health care system’s Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman. “More than anything, I would really like to comment on how important it was that we had so much community outreach and support to us,” Norman said at last week’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Connections luncheon. “That was really great to see because we could not have made it through this pandemic without our community support and, obviously, our medical staff, our staff, all of our employees around the hospitals, taking care of the patients that we had, especially during the peak in this area around November and December.”
Public HealthWestport News

How Women Are Key to Post-Pandemic Leadership

Covid-19 demanded more from leaders. It required the ability to adjust to social distancing and teams working from home. It demanded an understanding that work and family life had suddenly merged, with children often doing school in the same rooms where their parents attended board meetings. It asked the leaders to care more deeply for the physical and emotional well-being of the employee.
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

From the Chamber: Optimistic opinions and options

With cautious optimism, we are seeing our friends and colleagues in person. I recently had the good fortune to attend the monthly board meeting of KidsPlay Children’s Museum in downtown Torrington. I was struck by the positive tone of fellow board members and dedicated staff, bringing to the table a wide range of knowledge, experience and talent. It was an excellent meeting that brought to mind frequent comments most meaningful in all of our lives as we go forward.
Louisville, KYTitusville Herald

How mutual aid networks helped people through the pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — When her apartment’s lease ended in December, Heather Boyd said her landlord gave her two choices: leave or face eviction. Boyd, 45, had fallen behind on rent after losing her job with the U.S. Census Bureau amid the coronavirus pandemic. She never received unemployment benefits, she said, despite calling the state office repeatedly. And rent assistance was slow coming through.
Sharon, PAbusinessjournaldaily.com

Shenango Chamber Taking Phoenix Award Nominations through Aug. 23

SHARON, Pa. – The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Phoenix Recognition Awards through Aug. 23. To be eligible, an individual, business or organization must have a physical location in the Shenango valley, do business in the area or be a member in good standing with the chamber. Nominations are based on performance during the 2020 calendar year.
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

Chamber brings digital leadership conference to Palestine

Leadercast, the leadership development company that propels the growth of leaders worldwide through transformative video content, has partnered with the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce to bring “Leadercast 2021—Shift” digital leadership conference to Palestine on August 11. The line-up for the event includes Rainn Wilson of “The Office,” Guy Raz...
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

$500K grant to help tribal entrepreneurs in Oklahoma recover from pandemic

Wells Fargo has announced a $500,000 grant from its Open for Business Fund to Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation (CPCDC) in Shawnee. This woman-led Native CDFI focuses on providing loans to tribal entrepreneurs in Oklahoma and participation loans with other Native CDFIs serving different tribal communities. The funds will be used to subsidize lower interest rate loans.
HomelessWNEM

$24.5 million AmeriCorps investment to help communities recover from pandemic

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission announced a $24.5 million investment with AmeriCorps to help communities recover from COVID-19. “Michigan AmeriCorps members work tirelessly to help communities tackle their toughest challenges,” Whitmer said. “This funding will help them continue their efforts and play a role in our state’s economic jumpstart as we emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”
Hollister, CAsanbenito.com

Guest view: Helping our children learn through the pandemic

Starting March 13, 2020, the educational world that we knew in the Hollister School District changed forever. Our Superintendent, Diego Ochoa, and our staff at both the district and site levels worked all through the weekend to get food packets and learning materials put together by each grade level so education could continue while we were locked down. Many of our students were receiving breakfast and lunch seven days a week starting March 16, 2020.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Opelika Chamber of Commerce Earns 5-Star Accreditation From U.S. Chamber

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce it has been awarded the 5-Star designation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Only four chambers of commerce are accredited in the state of Alabama and only 129 hold a 5-Star Accreditation status in the nation.
Florence, SCSCNow

Florence Chamber taking Leadership Florence applications

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership Florence Program. The program begins in late August with a meet and greet to welcome new cohorts. Nearly every business in the region is familiar with the Chamber’s leadership program and the role...

Comments / 0

Community Policy