All the indicators are moving in the right direction for Finnish kit vendor Nokia, which saw its share price jump after announcing its Q2 2021 numbers. Sales were up 4% year-on-year, but once adjusted for adjustments that increase jumped to 9%. Gross margin was up nearly three percentage points and consequently Nokia’s profitability continued its dramatic recovery. The dominant contributor to all this financial exuberance was the fixed-line bit of the business, which finally seems to be up to full speed after the difficult Alcatel Lucent integration.