Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

'Hard enough lifting a barbell:' Laurel Hubbard would rather not carry the weight of transgender history

By Rachel Axon, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

TOKYO – Laurel Hubbard had not sought to be a trailblazing figure, and she doesn’t want to be.

A day after she became the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics , the New Zealand weightlifter reckoned with what her participation in these Games meant – both for sport and for her. Competing here had not been about breaking some barrier, and that brought Hubbard a kind of attention uncomfortable to the soft-spoken athlete.

From a hotel room overlooking Tokyo Bay, hours after her competition ended, Hubbard shied away from the significance of it.

“I am reluctant to take it because I don't think it should be historical,” Hubbard said. “I think that as we move into sort of a new and more understanding world, people are starting to realize that people like me are just people. We are human, and as such I hope that just by being here that's enough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joNYq_0bFzHEmh00
Laurel Hubbard speaks with the news media Tuesday after competing at the Tokyo Olympics a day before. Laurence Griffiths, Getty Images

Though she hadn’t intended it to be, Hubbard’s participation became a referendum on transgender athletes and their place in sports. In the United Kingdom, vocal groups pushed to exclude transgender women from rugby and called them a threat to safety.

In the United States, Republican lawmakers have used spotty anecdotal evidence in an effort to bar transgender students as young as kindergarten from participating in sports. In several states, those laws have passed.

And here, at these Olympics, Hubbard’s competition in the +87 kg weightlifting has drawn online harassment, media focus and attention to the International Olympic Committee’s evolving stance on transgender athlete participation .

All of that has come at a cost to Hubbard, who has kept an otherwise private life. The New Zealand Olympic Committee and IOC have sought to shield her from the negative attention here, limiting her media access.

“I tried not to dwell on, I suppose, negative coverage or negative perception because it makes a hard job even harder,” she said. “It's hard enough lifting a barbell but if you're putting more weight on it, it just makes it an impossible task really.”

Hubbard had wanted to compete in these Games, despite the attention and blowback, because of what they represent. For weightlifting, they are the pinnacle event. It is the furthest she could go in her sport.

There is value in proving herself on this stage, even if the competition was far from what she had hoped.

Hubbard did not finish after failing to register a snatch. She came closest on her second attempt, seemingly getting credit for the 125 kg snatch before it was ruled a no lift.

On her last attempt, she struggled to stand and dropped the bar behind her. As she walked off the platform, she smiled at the crowd of athletes, officials and media, and made the shape of a heart with her hands.

“Anyone I think can train on their own time, but to actually be called to account on platform, we've got one minute to make it all happen, that's the real test,” she said. “That's what's really brought me here is to answer those questions and I may not have got the answers that I would hope for, but I’m just glad that I had that chance.”

That opportunity, and the IOC’s recognition of sport being open to all people, was heartening to Hubbard.

The IOC is set to announce a new framework in the coming months to guide sport federations on how to include transgender athletes while preserving fairness, particularly in the women’s category. Hubbard expects those policies to evolve and change over time as sport comes to understand more about and includes transgender athletes.

For Hubbard, any new policy seems unlikely to affect her competitive future. At 43, Hubbard said years of training and competing, of thrusting hundreds of pounds above her head over and over, has taken its toll on her body. She’s ready to focus on other parts of her life.

“While I recognize that my involvement in sport is a topic of considerable interest to some, in some ways, I'm looking forward to this being the end of my journey as an athlete and the attention that comes from it,” she said.

It’s attention she has shied from, even physically. As she spoke to a small group of reporters, Hubbard fidgeted with her hands and sat on them when the unease seemed to be too much.

She hadn’t set out to make history but doing so was part of the bargain she made to pursue her athletic goals. Reluctantly, she accepted she had broken that barrier.

“What I hope is if I am in a position to look back, that this will just be a small part of history, just a small step,” she said. “I know that we often look at history in terms of singular events, but really, I think it's a continuum. It is a product of so many uncountable lives and experiences and I really hope that with time any significance to this occasion is diminished by events to come.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Hard enough lifting a barbell:' Laurel Hubbard would rather not carry the weight of transgender history

Comments / 1

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

213K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Women#Transgender People#Barbell#Republican#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SocietyNew York Post

Awkward silence after reporter asks about transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard

The inclusion of transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard in the 2021 Olympics continues to stir controversy. On Monday, Hubbard made history in the women’s 87kg weightlifting final, becoming the first openly transgender athlete to compete in an individual Olympic event. Afterward, a reporter asked the event’s trio of medalists — Li...
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...
SocietyPosted by
Fox News

IOC looking into Russian state TV broadcasters' disparaging comments about transgender, gay Olympic athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched an investigation into Russian state TV over disparaging remarks hosts and guests made toward transgender and gay athletes. Alexi Zhuravlyov, a Russian politician, aimed his ire at New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, saying he was "disgusted" by gay and transgender people, according to BBC. TV host Anatoly Kuzichev called transgender people "psychopaths" as well.
SocietyHouston Chronicle

Killion: Pushback against transgender Olympic athletes is all about sexism

TOKYO — Did you blink and miss it? The moment that women’s sports was destroyed?. A frothing right wing had predicted that the legitimacy of women’s sports would be forever undermined by the participation of a transgender woman at the Tokyo Olympics. Oops. Didn’t quite happen that way. Monday was...
SocietyRunnersWorld

IOC admits rules on transgender athletes are not fit for purpose

International rules on transgender athletes are not fit for purpose and will soon be updated, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said. The announcement comes after New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Olympic Games. Although she was unable to record a lift, her presence alone attracted significant media attention and debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in certain sports.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s Quinn first transgender and non-binary athlete to ever win medal

Canadian midfielder Quinn became the first openly transgender and non-binary athletes win an Olympic medal when the country’s women’s soccer team beat Sweden for gold. Quinn, who goes by one name, was one of at least three transgender athletes to compete at Tokyo 2020, along with New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, and American skateboarder Alana Smith – but the only one to leave Japan with a medal.
SocietyWebMD

Do Trans Women Athletes Have Advantages?

July 15, 2021 -- The participation of transgender women in female sports will garner even more attention when the New Zealand weightlifter, Laurel Hubbard, becomes the first openly trans athlete to participate in the Olympic games. WebMD/Medscape interviewed sports physicist Joanna Harper, who has advised the International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
SocietyESPN

Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard grateful for Olympic chance, happy to fade into obscurity

Trailblazing weightlifter Laurel Hubbard says she looks forward to "graceful obscurity" leaving the Tokyo Games, with memories "as rewarding as any Olympic medal." The 43-year-old made history on Monday night as the first transgender woman to compete at the Olympics. However, she disappointed in the women's +87kg category, missing all three of her snatch attempts, failing to register a result and bowing out.

Comments / 1

Community Policy