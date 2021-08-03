UFC 267 Update: Islam Makhachev, Rafael dos Anjos to Clash on Oct. 30
A high-profile lightweight matchup between Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos has been added to the UFC 267 lineup. According to ESPN, both fighters have agreed to the bout. UFC 267 takes place on Oct. 30 and is headlined by a light heavyweight championship showdown between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. The event does not yet have an official location but is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev vs. dos Anjos was previously scheduled twice in 2020, but was scrapped on both occasions, once because dos Anjos tested positive for COVID-19 and later when Makhachev withdrew due to illness.m.sherdog.com
