PORTLAND, OR – A victim who was in the hospital after an assault in downtown Portland nearly two weeks ago has died, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. On Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8:11p.m., Central Precinct Officers responded to a disturbance near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they arrived they located an adult male unconscious with serious injuries. Paramedics responded and transported him to the hospital, where his injuries were determined to be life threatening. Investigating officers learned that there had been a fight between the injured man and another man. The other man involved left the scene before officers arrived.