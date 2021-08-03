Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Former pastor reflects on Hamlet’s and Charlotte’s response to 1911 train wreck

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Awwj2_0bFzH2HE00
Dr. E. Victor Maafo, the former pastor of Hamlet’s St. Peter’s United Methodist Church visits the historic marker, which honors the Good Samaritan Hospital at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. With Dr. Maafo is Eddie Davis, a public historian in Durham.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwZ1S_0bFzH2HE00

Dr. E. Victor Maafo, the former pastor of Hamlet’s St. Peter’s United Methodist Church views the Good Samaritan Hospital Chapel at the Levine Museum with Marcus Kimbrough, the Director of Development at the museum. Dr. Maafo visited the museum on the 110th anniversary of the Hamlet Train Wreck of 1911.

Late last month, time marched beyond the 110th anniversary of the tragic Hamlet Train Wreck of 1911.

After the Plessy v. Ferguson US Supreme Court decision of 1896, black rail passengers were assigned to separate and often inferior train cars. White travelers being pulled by the same locomotive would be assigned to much sturdier iron-built cars.

Thus was the case on the morning of July 27, 1911, when numerous members and friends of St. Joseph’s AME Church boarded wooden cars at the Durham station. This church outing was headed to Charlotte for a day-long amusement destination.

According to accounts from the Charlotte Observer and the New York Times, a dispatching error at Hamlet caused the passenger train to collide with a freighter and several of the Durham passengers were killed or injured.

Many black and white people in Hamlet responded to the accident and offered assistance. However, based on segregation laws that existed at the time, those blacks who were injured could not be treated in the Hamlet area hospitals. Instead, they were placed on a special train and transported 75 miles to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Charlotte, which was one of the early black hospitals in the South.

The Good Samaritan Hospital staff and many local medical volunteers in Charlotte were credited with saving numerous lives following the train tragedy.

In recognition of the recent anniversary of the extraordinary work that was done by “Good Sam,” 94-year-old former Hamlet pastor, Dr. E. Victor Maafo visited the commemorative marker at the Bank of America stadium and the Levine Museum in Charlotte on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Dr. Maafo said, “Throughout my time as the pastor of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Hamlet, I heard stories of the Hamlet Train Wreck and the great work of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Charlotte. Therefore, I wanted to visit the only remaining artifacts of the hospital chapel at the Levine Museum. I also wanted to offer a prayer at the marker that the Carolina Panthers installed to honor the hospital that was displaced by urban renewal.”

Dr. Maafo, who continues to serve as an associate pastor in Durham, also is a retired economics professor at North Carolina Central University.

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

812
Followers
977
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Hamlet, NC
City
Ferguson, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Traffic#United Methodist Church#The Hamlet Train Wreck#Us Supreme Court#St Joseph#Ame Church#The Charlotte Observer#The New York Times#The Bank Of America#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Threat of rising evictions looms in North Carolina

James Tackett, 61, intake supervisor for Legal Aid of North Carolina, is photographed on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Raleigh. Tackett ensures phone lines at the organization’s Raleigh call center are active and assigns cases to attorneys. The nonprofit law firm has been inundated with calls and demand is only expected to rise after the federal eviction moratorium expired at the end of July 2021. “I’m not sure we do meet the need, we just do what we can,” says Tackett.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Community packs Laurinburg Cinema after robbery

LAURINBURG — Richmond and Scotland residents banded together to support the Laurinburg Cinema after its staff were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. There was a “Pack the Place Out” event aimed at filling the seats for the 7 p.m. show on Thursday which featured “Space Jam 2,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Widow,” according to the Cinema’s Facebook page. Chelsie Johnson, a Rockingham-based realtor with REMAX Southern Realty and one of the organizers for the event, said there are 260 seats available that have been pre-purchased and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Virginia StatePosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

200 VIRGINIA ANN AVENUE, HAMLET, NC 28345

Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, over 1400 HSF, brick ranch style home. This home features nice hardwood floors in the massive living room space with all new luxury vinyl floors in the kitchen/dining areas. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood, this home is perfect for the first time home buyer or the family looking to grow. Make your appointment today before its too late!!!
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Alexander Jones | North Carolina’s future is South Carolina. Republicans are to blame.

The valley of humility is about to become an abyss. Over a century ago, a Charlotte newspaperman contrasted North Carolina with its more aristocratic neighbors to the north and South, calling Virginia and South Carolina mountains of conceit and saying that N.C. possessed a contrary spirit of unpretentious virtue. That sense of “exceptionalism” defined the state’s sensibility for a century to come, and would animate its politicians until the year of our lord two-thousand-and-ten, when the forces that had long looked southward with envy took control of a proud state’s government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy