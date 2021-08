Her unit is an 8 bed ICU (used to be six, and expanded due to COVID). She now has 9 COVID-positivd patients, 6 of which are on ventilators, and 2 more on BiPaps. The final is receiving oxygen at the strongest level possible before needing to move to a BiPap. I think 2 have been vaccinated, one of whom is 49 and on a vent. They actually had to borrow vents from a sister facility. The med-surg unit is also full, mostly with covid patients. She said it is worse than any point last fall and winter.