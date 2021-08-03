Cancel
Business

Huawei commits $100M to fuel APAC startups

By Eileen Yu
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei Technologies will pump $100 million over three years into its Spark startup scheme, which will include plans to develop another four startup hubs in the region. It also aims to nurture 1,000 startups, including 100 scaleups. The Chinese tech giant said Tuesday the investment would aim to add four...

