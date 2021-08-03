Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Cancel
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Japan will focus on hospitalising patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19 and those at risk of becoming so while others isolate at home, amid worries about a strained medical system as cases surge in Olympics host city Tokyo. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals...

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fully-vaccinated people who catch Delta Covid variant really may be JUST as infectious as the un-jabbed, Government figures suggest

Fully-vaccinated people who catch Covid really may be just as infectious as the un-jabbed, official data suggested today. Public Health England say viral loads appear similar among people infected with the Delta variant in both groups, meaning, theoretically, they are equally contagious. But health chiefs insisted the current crop of...
Public HealthFast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
Public HealthFXStreet.com

Japan's Suga: Coronavirus is spreading at unprecedented speed

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide noted on Friday that the coronavirus is spreading at an unprecedented speed in Japan and added that the delta variant is a major factor behind that, as reported by Reuters. "We are worried that the virus will continue to spread further," Suga said and revealed that...
Oneida County, NYuticaphoenix.net

Coronavirus: Latest updates and numbers from across CNY

With coronavirus cases spiking once again in Central New York, here are the most recent updates on cases, deaths, vaccines, restrictions, and more. 1. Summer family health gatherings continue in Onondaga County. Health care workers in Onondaga County are continuing to show up with vaccines at the park in Syracuse,...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Prevention of coronavirus infection spread through aerosols

As the development of the COVID-19 pandemic to date has shown: aerosols contribute significantly to the occurrence of infection—and combating them can significantly reduce a resurgence of infection levels. The question of effective protective measures will become acute in the autumn, if not before: seasonal factors, new virus variants, declining immunity after vaccination and vaccine hesitancy mean that there is still the risk of a fourth wave of infection in Germany.
Health985theriver.com

Britain says China’s BGI must register prenatal tests by Sept 1

LONDON (Reuters) – China’s largest gene company BGI Group must register its prenatal test with local regulators by Sept. 1 if it wants to keep offering products in Britain, a minister said on Thursday. A Reuters report found BGI Group developed the tests https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/health-china-bgi-dna in collaboration with China’s military and...
Suffolk County, NYwshu.org

Coronavirus Latest: 'Limit Contact' Regardless Of Vaccine Status

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:. Suffolk County on Long Island has been elevated to “high risk” due to its increase in cases of the contagious delta variant. It joins Nassau County in receiving the highest warning issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Health985theriver.com

J&J seeks emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in India

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use approval of its coronavirus vaccine in India, the U.S. pharmaceutical giant said on Friday, moving a step closer to supplying the first single-dose COVID-19 shot to the country. The shot will be brought to India through a supply agreement with...
Public Health985theriver.com

South Korea extends social distancing curbs to reduce COVID-19 cases

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks as the government contends with outbreaks nationwide and more people fall severely ill, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday. The government tightened restrictions last week across most of the country ahead of the country’s peak...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Pharmaceuticals985theriver.com

Russia has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 37 million people – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 37 million people, Interfax news agency quoted deputy health minister Oleg Gridnev as saying on Thursday. Gridnev did not say whether the figure referred to those who have received at least one dose or those who were fully inoculated. Last month, the government said 33.6 million people had received at least one dose and 22.6 million both doses.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Dr. Fauci: 'Things are going to get worse' — here's what that could look like

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sobering prediction: "Things are going to get worse." The White House chief medical advisor made those remarks amid rising Covid cases nationwide, due largely to the virus's newly dominant and more transmissible delta variant, during an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Though it's tough to imagine a situation more dire than the country's current surge, "we're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up," Fauci said.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Economythedallasnews.net

Cigarette Market is Booming Worldwide with Altria Group, British American Tobacco, CHINA TOBACCO

The Latest Released Cigarette market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cigarette market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cigarette market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, KT&G, Universal, Alliance One International, R.J. Reynolds, PT Gudang Garam Tbk, Donskoy Tabak, Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor & Thailand Tobacco Monopoly.

