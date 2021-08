Tesomet is the first and only investigational treatment for hypothalamic obesity to receive orphan drug designation. Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to Tesomet for the treatment of hypothalamic obesity (HO). Tesomet is the first and only investigational treatment for HO to receive orphan drug designation. Saniona is preparing to initiate two Phase 2b studies of Tesomet in the second half of this year , o ne in HO and the other in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), for which Tesomet has already received orphan drug status.