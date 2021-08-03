Cancel
Economy

The Herd: New hires, promotions & departures for 8.3.21

By Richmond BizSense
RichmondBizSense
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Moore, president & CEO of the BBB, has announced his retirement. Aaron Zarrow joined The Village of Midlothian office of Long & Foster Real Estate. Joey Morang has joined Liz Moore & Associates. Steve Johnson joined the Regency office of Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices PenFed Realty as a Realtor and...

