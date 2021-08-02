Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Public Health Officials Lift Warnings For Certain LA County Beaches

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials on Monday night lifted a warning for certain L.A. County beaches.

The warning was issued last week in response to testing that showed bacteria levels exceeded state standards.

Officials warned of swimming, surfing and playing in the water around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers near Dockweiler State Beach at Ballona Creek (near Dockweiler Tower 40); and the Culver Boulevard, Imperial Highway and Westchester storm drains.

The impacted beaches were as follows:

  • El Segundo Beach
  • Grand Avenue storm drain (Near Dockweiler Tower 60)
  • Dockweiler State Beach
  • Ballona Creek (Near Dockweiler Tower 40)
  • Culver Blvd storm drain
  • Hyperion Plant outfall
  • Imperial Highway storm drain (Dockweiler Tower 56)
  • Westchester storm drain
  • World Way extension

The advisory was also lifted Monday for Santa Monica Beach at the Pico-Kenter storm drain; and Topanga Canyon Beach at Topanga Canyon Lagoon in Malibu.

The only advisory remained in place for Avalon Beach at Catalina Island (50 feet east of the pier).

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

