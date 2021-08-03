Cancel
Farmers sees record $15.6M net income

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 17 days ago

CANFIELD — Farmers National Banc Corp. posted its 154th consecutive profitable quarter in the second quarter of 2021, reporting a net income of $15.6 million. The Canfield-based corporation, the holding company for Farmers National Bank, reported in its latest financial results the $15.6 million represents a 41 percent increase from the same three-month period in 2020. In the first quarter, the company recorded a net income of $14.6 million.

