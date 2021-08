I suppose I will start this off with, I would LOVE to have kids, but it seems that is not in the cards. It's not for a lack of trying, it just seems nature isn't into it. I can and will adopt at some point and I look forward to it. That being said I have a question for those that are disowning their children. Why? Why are you choosing to have a child, planning a life for them full of love and care and growth, and then abandoning them because they don't act like you? Why are you allowing organized religion to tell YOU that your child is going to hell for LOVE? There's got to be a part of you that feels torn, that knows that is wrong. So WHY are you doing it? Real talk, it's time to break some generational curses.